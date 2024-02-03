Dance Deewane: Taranjot Singh and Kashvi Agarwal give an emotional performance; judge Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sunil Shetty left in tears

MUMBAI : Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience.

The show’s popularity has invited many Bollywood and television actors to promote their films on it.

The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants.

From a 60-year-old man to a 12-year-old child, everyone is welcome on the show; the only thing they need is to have a passion for dance.

The show has three successful seasons and the last one was aired in the year 2021.

The season is back and is doing well when it comes to the ratings and the talent is exceptionally well.

The season is judged by Madhuri Dixit and Sunil Shetty and is hosted by Bharti Singh.

Now we came across a video where Taranjot Singh and Kashvi Agarwal give an emotional performance where Madhuri Dixit and Sunil Shetty break down as it's a very patriotic performance.

Post the performance, Sunil Shetty and Madhuri and Bhagyashree will give them a standing aviation and the actor will recite a famous dialogue from the movie.

Madhuri will go on the stage and hug Taranjot Singh and Kashvi Agarwal for this emotional special performance.

Well, there is no doubt that this season all the contestants are really strong and are giving their best in the show and the talent is commendable.

