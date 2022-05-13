Dance India Dance L'il Masters 5: OMG! Lizelle fails the compatibility test with Remo

MUMBAI : Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with three masters, Remo, Geeta, and Terence, and grand Master Mithun, is a brand today.

Dance India Dance Li'l Masters is judged by Remo D’souza, Sonali Bendre, and the newlywed Mouni Roy.

As we had earlier reported, in the upcoming episode of Dance India Dance Li'l Masters, we will see the spouses of the judges, that is Remo D’Souza’s wife Lizelle, Mouni Roy’s hubby Suraj Nambiar, Sonali Bendre’s husband Goldie Behl and the host Jay Bhanusali’s beautiful wife Mahhi Vij. Yes, they all are set to grace the stage for a couples special episode.

There would be a lot dhammal and masti on the sets.

Reportedly, they will also dance with their partners and set the stage on fire.

They will also motivate the participants of the show.

Now, a video has been released wherein Remo D’souza and wife Lizelle engage in fun banter. The very energetic Jay Bhanusali will conduct a test and will ask them some few questions. Lizelle is asked which her favourite dish is, to which she replies egg bhurji and dal fry. On the other hand, Jay replies on behalf of Remo, saying that his favourite dish is is chole bhature!

Lizelle asks, "Kaha se khaa ke aate ho?"

