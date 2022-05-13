Dance India Dance L'il Masters 5: Sad! Srishty Negi’s performance leaves the judges in tears

In the upcoming episode of Did Li’l Masters, we will see that Srishty Negi’s performance leaves every judge in tears.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Fri, 05/13/2022 - 21:03
Srishty Negi

MUMBAI : Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with three masters, Remo, Geeta, and Terence, and grand Master Mithun, is a brand today.

Dance India Dance Li'l Masters is judged by Remo D’souza, Sonali Bendre, and the newlywed Mouni Roy.

Also read: Dance India Dance L'il Masters 5: Exclusive! Mahhi Vij, Suraj Nambiar, Goldie Behl, and Lizelle D'Souza to grace the sets for Couple Special Episode

As we had earlier reported, in the upcoming episode of Dance India Dance Li'l Masters, we will see the spouses of the judges, that is, Remo D’Souza’s wife Lizelle, Mouni Roy’s hubby Suraj Nambiar, Sonali Bendre’s husband Goldie Behl, and the host Jay Bhanusali’s beautiful wife Mahhi Vij. Yes, they all are set to grace the stage for a couples special episode.

There would be a lot dhammal and masti on the sets.

Reportedly, they will also dance with their partners set the stage on fire.

They will also motivate the participants.

Also read: Dance India Dance L'il Masters 5: Exclusive! Mahhi Vij, Suraj Nambiar, Goldie Behl, and Lizelle D'Souza to grace the sets for Couple Special Episode

A video has been released of the show wherein the dance performances of the contestants is shown. In one of the videos, Srishty Negi’s performance was indeed very emotional as she danced on Alia Bhatt’s song Dilbaro. The depiction was touching as she bid adieu to her sister in the dance.

Well, her performance left everyone in tears. So, keep your tissues handy.

Are you excited to watch this episode? 

Do let us know your views.

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.

DANCE INDIA DANCE LITTLE MASTERS Zee TV ZEE5 Sonali Bendre Behl Mahhi Vij Mouni Roy Remo Dsouza Jay Bhanusali Suraj Nambiar Goldie Behl Dance India Dance TellyChakkar Lizelle Dsouza Dance India Dance Lil Masters Alia Bhatt dilbaro
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Fri, 05/13/2022 - 21:03

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
OH NO! Naagin-6's Reem aka Gayatri Iyer has a complaint to make; Here's why
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. TellyChakkar has been at the...
OMG! Pandya Store's Rishita aka Simran leaked major information, Deet inside!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly-world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in...
Dance India Dance L'il Masters 5: Sad! Srishty Negi’s performance leaves the judges in tears
MUMBAI : Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with three...
Dance India Dance L'il Masters 5: OMG! Lizelle fails the compatibility test with Remo
MUMBAI : Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with three...
Ooh La La! Sanaya Irani sets perfect cues to don these beautiful gowns!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly-world.Also read:...
EXCLUSIVE! I would like to be a part of a digital project portrays me in a raw character: Yeh Hai Chahatein actor Siddharth Shivpuri
MUMBAI: Siddharth Shivpuri is a talented actor.Having been a part of Yeh Hai Chahatein for  two years now, we got...
Recent Stories
Rajkummar, Sanya-starrer 'Hit' avoids clash with 'Dhaakad', to release on July 15
Rajkummar, Sanya-starrer 'Hit' avoids clash with 'Dhaakad', to release on July 15
Latest Video