Dance India Dance L'il Masters 5: Sad! Srishty Negi’s performance leaves the judges in tears

MUMBAI : Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with three masters, Remo, Geeta, and Terence, and grand Master Mithun, is a brand today.

Dance India Dance Li'l Masters is judged by Remo D’souza, Sonali Bendre, and the newlywed Mouni Roy.

Also read: Dance India Dance L'il Masters 5: Exclusive! Mahhi Vij, Suraj Nambiar, Goldie Behl, and Lizelle D'Souza to grace the sets for Couple Special Episode

As we had earlier reported, in the upcoming episode of Dance India Dance Li'l Masters, we will see the spouses of the judges, that is, Remo D’Souza’s wife Lizelle, Mouni Roy’s hubby Suraj Nambiar, Sonali Bendre’s husband Goldie Behl, and the host Jay Bhanusali’s beautiful wife Mahhi Vij. Yes, they all are set to grace the stage for a couples special episode.

There would be a lot dhammal and masti on the sets.

Reportedly, they will also dance with their partners set the stage on fire.

They will also motivate the participants.

Also read: Dance India Dance L'il Masters 5: Exclusive! Mahhi Vij, Suraj Nambiar, Goldie Behl, and Lizelle D'Souza to grace the sets for Couple Special Episode

A video has been released of the show wherein the dance performances of the contestants is shown. In one of the videos, Srishty Negi’s performance was indeed very emotional as she danced on Alia Bhatt’s song Dilbaro. The depiction was touching as she bid adieu to her sister in the dance.

Well, her performance left everyone in tears. So, keep your tissues handy.

Are you excited to watch this episode?

Do let us know your views.

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.