Dance India Dance Little Masters : Exclusive! Dharmesh to grace the show

Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with three masters, Remo, Geeta, and Terence, and grand Master Mithun, is a brand today.

Post the launch of Dance India Dance, the makers of the show came up with Dance India Dance Little Masters, a dance reality with little kids as participants.

Some of the judges on the earlier seasons of the show were Farah Khan, Sandip Soparrkar, Geeta Kapur, Ahmed Khan, Mudassar Khan, Marzi Pestonji, and Chitrangda Singh.

The show is back with a new season, and the new judges of the show are Remo D'Souza, Sonali Bendre, and Mouni Roy. Jay Bhanushali has returned as the host of the show.

The show has gone on air. The audience loves it. Moreover, it is doing well on the TRP charts.

The contestants are slowly making a place in the audience’s heart and also many celebrities are cheering for some contestants.

Every weekend a guest comes on the show and motivates the contestants of the show.

This weekend Dharmesh will be gracing the show alongside Salman Yusuf Khan, Terance Lewis, Geeta Kapur.

Where they would be celebrating 13 years of Salman’s victory of Season 1 and the judges would be re – uniting for the show.

This will be the second time Terance Lewis and Geeta Kapur will be gracing the show as they had come during the premiere of the show and once again they would live the good old days.

The coming episode will be a nostalgic episode filled with lots of entertainment and fun.

