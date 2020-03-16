Dance India Dance Little Masters : Exclusive! Dharmesh to grace the show

Dharmesh will be gracing the show along with Salman, Terance and Geeta will be gracing the show where they will be re – living the good old days and would have fun with the contestants and cast and crew of the show.
Dharmesh

MUMBAI : Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with three masters, Remo, Geeta, and Terence, and grand Master Mithun, is a brand today.

Post the launch of Dance India Dance, the makers of the show came up with Dance India Dance Little Masters, a dance reality with little kids as participants.

Some of the judges on the earlier seasons of the show were Farah Khan, Sandip Soparrkar, Geeta Kapur, Ahmed Khan, Mudassar Khan, Marzi Pestonji, and Chitrangda Singh.

The show is back with a new season, and the new judges of the show are Remo D'Souza, Sonali Bendre, and Mouni Roy. Jay Bhanushali has returned as the host of the show.

The show has gone on air. The audience loves it. Moreover, it is doing well on the TRP charts.

The contestants are slowly making a place in the audience’s heart and also many celebrities are cheering for some contestants.

( ALSO READ : Avneet Kaur talks about Dance India Dance days and breaks her silence on why she is away from television

Every weekend a guest comes on the show and motivates the contestants of  the show.

This weekend Dharmesh  will be gracing the show alongside Salman Yusuf Khan, Terance Lewis, Geeta Kapur.

Where they would be celebrating 13 years of Salman’s victory of Season 1 and the judges would be re – uniting for the show.

This will be the second time Terance Lewis and Geeta Kapur will be gracing the show as they had come during  the premiere of the show and once again they would live the good old  days.

The coming episode will be a nostalgic episode filled with lots of entertainment and fun.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Unreal Crew from Jodhpur lifts Dance India Dance trophy

Latest Video