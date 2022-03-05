Dance India Dance Little Masters: Exclusive! Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 14:46
MUMBAI: Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with three masters, Remo, Geeta, and Terence, and grand Master Mithun, is a brand today.

Post the launch of Dance India Dance, the makers of the show came up with Dance India Dance Little Masters, a dance reality with little kids as participants.

Some of the judges on the earlier seasons of the show were Farah Khan, Sandip Soparrkar, Geeta Kapur, Ahmed Khan, Mudassar Khan, Marzi Pestonji, and Chitrangda Singh.

The show is back with a new season, and the new judges of the show are Remo D'Souza, Sonali Bendre, and Mouni Roy. Jay Bhanushali has returned as the host of the show.

The show has gone on air. The audience loves it. Moreover, it is doing well on the TRP charts.

The contestants are slowly making a place in the audience’s hearts, and many celebrities are cheering for their favourites.

As per sources, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani will be gracing the show where they will be promoting their upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

The actors will be having a good fun time with the cast and crew of the show and will be seen having some fun with the judges.

Well, with Kartik around the block the episode is going to be an entertaining one.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

