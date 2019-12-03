Dance Plus 3 finalists Tarun and Shivani to tie the knot

MUMBAI: Viewers love Dance Plus. The different kinds of talent the audience gets to see as well as Raghav's fun moments are enjoyed.

The finalists of Dance Plus 3, 'lifts ka raja' and 'flip ki rani' aka Tarun and Shivani, are all set to tie the knot soon. They will be getting married on 8th December in Ahmedabad.

In the show, they denied dating, but their growing chemistry with every passing week gave rise to speculations about their relationship.

When contacted, Tarun confirmed the news, 'Yes, we are getting married in Ahmedabad on 8th December.'

We also hear the two will be making an appearance on Dance Plus 5.

