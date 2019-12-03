News

Dance Plus 3 finalists Tarun and Shivani to tie the knot

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Dec 2019 07:40 PM

MUMBAI: Viewers love Dance Plus. The different kinds of talent the audience gets to see as well as Raghav's fun moments are enjoyed.

The finalists of Dance Plus 3, 'lifts ka raja' and 'flip ki rani' aka Tarun and Shivani, are all set to tie the knot soon. They will be getting married on 8th December in Ahmedabad.

In the show, they denied dating, but their growing chemistry with every passing week gave rise to speculations about their relationship.

When contacted, Tarun confirmed the news, 'Yes, we are getting married in Ahmedabad on 8th December.'

We also hear the two will be making an appearance on Dance Plus 5.

Credits: India Forums
Tags > Dance Plus 3, Tarun, Shivani, tie the knot, TellyChakkar, Raghav, relationship, Dance Plus 5,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon on Zee Tv's Pro...

Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon on Zee Tv's Pro Music Countdown
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Priya Arya
Priya Arya
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Monica Dogra
Monica Dogra
Prachi Thakker
Prachi Thakker
Tanaaz Currim
Tanaaz Currim
Barun Sobti
Barun Sobti
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul
Suyyash Rai
Suyyash Rai
Karan Grover
Karan Grover

past seven days