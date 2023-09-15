Dance Plus Pro : Exclusive! Raghav Juyal and Dharmesh Yelande no more part of the show; new host to take over

Dance Plus is back with a new season and the show is all set to go on air from the month of December. Raghav Juyal and Dharmesh Yelande won't be part of his new season and a new host will replace Raghav on the show.
Raghav Juyal

MUMBAI: Star Plus dance reality show Dance Plus is a very successful series on television. The show sees contestants of all ranges.

The concept of the show is where the contestants are being trained by known choreographer coaches.

Remo D'Souza is the grandmaster/ super judge of the show whose judgement is the ultimatum.

The main reason why the audience connects to the show is that of the love and bond that the judges and the grandmaster have between them.

Since the days of Dance India Dance, all of them have stuck together and have become like a family.

This is one show where contestants can come solo, in groups or as a couple and participate in the show.

The dance level has to be top - notched and sometimes the captains find it difficult to choose contestants during the audition round.

Raghav Juyal was the host of the show and the main captains of the show were Dharmesh, Shakti and Punit.

Raghav Juyal: 'I didn't go away, took a conscious call to hone a craft'

But now in the new season, Raghav is no longer the host of the show due to his prior work commitments and a new host will replace him.

Whereas Shakti and Punit will continue to be the captains of the show and Dharmesh wouldn't be part of the show, the reason is unknown.

Dharmesh was associated with the show for every season. In the last season he couldn't be part of the show and Salman Yusuf Khan had replaced him in the show.

Well, we do know the new is heartbreaking to know that Raghav wouldn't be part of the show and a new host would step in and the fun bunter between Shakti and him would be missed.

The show is all set to begin from 16th December 2023 and it will air on Star plus every Saturday and Sunday from 6 : 00 Pm to 7 : 00 Pm.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

OMG! "I get the offer of Bigg Boss every year but I keep declining it as I don't want to ruin my career it's not my cup of tea" - Raghav Juyal

 

 
 

