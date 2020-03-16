Dangerous! Huma Qureshi has a quirky reaction when asked about how does she deal with the boys who flirt with her

MUMBAI: ‘The Khatra Khatra Show’ has upped the ante as the country’s first-ever interactive comedy game show. Sibling duo Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem recently joined the “Khatra Khatra” brigade as special guests to entertain the audience.

During a fun conversation, Bharti Singh asked Saqib Saleem how he deals with boys who try to flirt with his gorgeous sister, Huma Qureshi. In a hilarious response, he revealed, “Mein kuch nahi karta!” while Huma added, “Mein hi unko maarke bhaga deti hu!” To witness hilarity like never before, tune in to ‘The Khatra Khatra Show’.

With the unrivalled duo Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa at the helm, alongside Farah Khan as the Friday Special Host, the show guarantees non-stop fun and a riot of laughter to the viewers.

Several celebs in the past have taken part in the show – Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Munmun Dutta, Umar Riaz, Rashami Desai, Sonakshi Sinha to Sunny Leone, have graced the stage with their presence.

Recently, popular comedian Mubeen Saudagar and 'Naagin 6' actor Abhishek Verma joined the 'The Khatra Khatra Show' madness alongside other popular celebrities.

Bharti Singh has also resumed shooting after giving birth to a baby boy. Season 3 premiered on 13 March 2022 and is running successfully.

