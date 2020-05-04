Darshan Raval REMINISCES his FIRST AUDITION; REVEALS that he wasn’t sure on being selected

MUMBAI: Darshan Raval is one of the popular singers of Bollywood who has a number of hit songs to his credit. Darshan came into limelight after he participated in India's Raw Star. The singer's journey kick started on a high note from here and then, there was no looking back.

Being a newcomer in the Bollywood industry, it was not easy for Darshan to set himself and survive.

However, with lots of hard work and dedication, Darshan has managed to establish his name in Bollywood.

Darshan shared a beautiful memory with his fans. He shared a picture from his first audition in India’s Raw Star wherein he entered the industry with dreams of becoming successful in the field. In the post, Darshan revealed that he wasn’t sure if he will be selected and will get so much love from the fans.

He wrote: First Audition 2014.....

Main ne socha hi nahi tha ke mujhe select karenge.

Aur ye bhi nahi socha tha ke aap log mujhe itna pyaar karoge.

I love you guys…

Btw right before this picture I said ‘Hi mera naam Darshan Raval hai aur main gaane likhta hoon banata hoon aur gaata hoon,aur aaj main mera gaana Pehli Mohabbat gaane wala hoon’ .

Have a look at the post:

Must say, Darshan has had a remarkable journey.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.