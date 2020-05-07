Darshan Raval’s Bhula Dunga starring Sidharth-Shehnaaz breezes past records set by International pop icons

MUMBAI: Darshan Raval’s Bhula Dunga continues to win hearts and set new benchmarks even after a month of its release. The single, featuring Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill has already clocked in close to 60 million views and a staggering 1 million comments, a rarity for any independent song. The song has raced up to #21 in the most commented video world wide.

The other songs in the list are BTS (Korean pop band) - heavy (6 videos) and K-Pop (Korean pop) dominant with 10 videos of artists like BTS, PSY, EXO and Blackpink. The elite list has no One Direction, Taylor Swift or Ed Sheeran videos and just one piece for Justin Beiber, Miley Cyrus and Alan Walker. Bhula Dunga has left behind 16 BTS songs in its trek to the #21 position.

Bhula Dunga cast a spell on music lovers. Darshan, Sidharth and Shehnaz all are enjoying an immense fan following resulting in the song’s success. With the lockdown period being extended and people confined to their homes, Bhula Dunga is well on its way to shattering more records in the coming days.

Commenting on Bhula Dunga’s success and the 1 million comments, Darshan said, “The response we have got has been great and as an artist, there is nothing more satisfying than audience validation. 1 million comments is huge the song is among some of the biggest international numbers. I would like to thank the entire team for the song’s success and the viewers too, who have given it all the love and appreciation."

Many congratulations to Darshan and the entire team!

