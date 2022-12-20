Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary give us a sneak peek into the griha pravesh of their new house

MUMBAI: Television’s popular couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary recently moved into their new house with their little baby girls. Debina who has her own vlog said that people were wondering why the couple was rushing to move into their new house and she said, “Our second baby came early, we were supposed to shift this time.”

Gurmeet and Debina got a tad bit emotional while leaving their old house. They were seen doing a pooja (griha pravesh)before entering their new abode.

She showed the baby nursery she had worked on in her previous house and within a couple of months they are leaving their old house.

Their new house is yet to be set up but Debina is organizing and getting down to every detail to get it done soon. Debina, who delivered her second daughter last month, recently made a public appearance at an event with hubby Gurmeet. Debina has shared her pregnancy journey with her fans and even taken suggestions from other moms.

While Gurmeet and Debina had their first baby girl last year through IVF, their second baby girl was conceived naturally, surprising the couple. Their second baby was both premature with a complicated C-section delivery procedure. The baby is doing just fine now.

