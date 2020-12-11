Deepali Saini, Imran Hasnee and Chandrashekhar Dutta sign Hasnain Hyderabadwala's next for OTT platform Tamasha

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar.com has been on the forefront in reporting updates about the on-goings of the television industry.

There are a lot of production houses which are in the pipeline much to the entertainment of the viewers and soon, there will be a new presentation which promises to be a visual delight. With the wave of the OTT medium there has been a sea change in the preferences of what people want to watch and there are distinguished projects being launched along with a plethora of streaming platforms coming into existence too.

Well, we now have information about an upcoming webseries!

Director Hasnain Hyderabadwala who has directed innumerous television serials like Razia Sultan, Suryaputra Karn, Naamkaraan, Tu Aashiqui, Internet Wala Love and films like Dhadkan, Raja Hindustani and many more will now produce content for a new OTT platform titled Tamasha. We hear that for the same, Deepali Saini has been roped in for the titular role along with Imran Hasnee and Chandrashekhar Dutta.

Deepali will play a very bold and glamorous character breaking out of her conventional mythological looks on television.

The webseries is titled Unlock, we hear. The series will launch sometime around January 2021.

