Deepika Singh finds her character from 'Mangal Lakshmi' highly relatable to her real-life; Says ‘I can relate to her…’

Deepika is a fan of simplicity. She believes that she has evolved with time and now cherishes the time she gets to spend with her family. She would rather spend that time for herself, so she declines to go to award ceremonies or parties.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/17/2024 - 11:45
Deepika

MUMBAI: Renowned for her performance in Diya Aur Baati Hum, Deepika Singh has returned to the big screen with her most recent venture, Mangal Lakshmi. She takes a long sabbatical from her career and then returns to television, assuming the role of Mangal.

Also read: Mangal Lakshmi: ‘THIS’ glimpse of Deepika Singh from behind-the-scenes is sure to win your hearts!

Deepika says she finds the role very relatable in an interview with the popular news portal. The actress revealed, “It's been a long time since I wanted to play a relatable character and for me, Mangal is the one. She is selfless, and I feel that a person who has an elder sister would relate more to this character. Many women around us don't get the respect they deserve, yet they keep doing good for everyone and don't ask for anything in return. My character Mangal is one of them.”

Deepika and Sanika Amit, who play Lakshmi in the show, have a close bond while working together. She says, “We both have a lot of fun on the set together. She lives alone in this city, so I can relate to her, and I try to be there for her whenever and wherever I can. I remember the time when I had shifted from Delhi to Mumbai for my first show Diya Aur Baati Hum. It was a bit difficult initially to settle down in a new place.”

Deepika is a fan of simplicity. She believes that she has evolved with time and now cherishes the time she gets to spend with her family. She would rather spend that time for herself, so she declines to go to award ceremonies or parties.

Deepika enjoys keeping things basic. She now appreciates spending as much time as possible with her family and feels that she has changed over time. Her choice is to spend that time for herself, so she declines invitations to events like award ceremonies and parties.

Also read: Exclusive! “I have gotten a bit free, now I can do them. I have shown a little bit of interest, not completely”, Deepika Singh Goyal talks about her comeback on TV, doing reality shows, and more!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

Credit- Pinkvilla

Deepika Singh Rohit Goyal JiJi Maa Jay Mehta Kinari Mehta Doori Colors tv Diya Aur Baati Hum Sandhya Rathi Anas Rashid Mangal Lakshmi Rohit Raj Goyal Sanika Amit Lakshmi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/17/2024 - 11:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Imlie actress Sumbul Touqeer breaks silence on her link up rumours with co-stars
MUMBAI :Sumbul Touqeer is Television’s sweetheart. The actress literally grew up on Television in the show Imlie and...
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba loses Angad amid the riots
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a popular show by Cockrow and Shaika Films on Star Plus, commencing with high...
Pooja Bhatt opens up about people's constant comments over her failed marriage; Says ‘Why are you single?’
MUMBAI: Pooja Bhatt became well-known in the 1990s film industry as the most attractive face. She has performed in...
Anupamaa Spoiler: Titu and Dimpy exchange rings
MUMBAI: Anupamaa rules on the television screens. The show is performing extremely well. It is a remake of Star Jalsha'...
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress Anjali Anand shares her experience of 246 retakes for the film audition; Says ‘Mentally, I was so shaken’
MUMBAI: Celebrity and television show star Anjali Anand recently opened up about her incredible journey and challenges...
Sumnbul Toqueer breaks silence on her rumoured linkups with co-stars; Says ‘People see you on the screen…’
MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer has been in the news ever since she appeared in the hit show Imlie. The actress became well-...
Recent Stories
Pooja
Pooja Bhatt opens up about people's constant comments over her failed marriage; Says ‘Why are you single?’
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Sumbul
Imlie actress Sumbul Touqeer breaks silence on her link up rumours with co-stars
Sumnbul
Sumnbul Toqueer breaks silence on her rumoured linkups with co-stars; Says ‘People see you on the screen…’
Sumbul
Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon actress Sumbul Touqeer shares her belief that 'pyaar dosti hai'; Reveals her idea of love
Monika Singh
Actress Monika Singh takes on a new role as a producer with a music video titled "Baba Pahaadi" released on this Maha Shivratri.
Karan
Karan Kundrra opens up about being typecast as a TV personality and reveals the most challenging aspect of being an actor
Krushna
Krushna Abhishek reveals his mother passed away when he was 2 years old, ‘Nothing was Easy’