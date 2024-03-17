Deepika Singh finds her character from 'Mangal Lakshmi' highly relatable to her real-life; Says ‘I can relate to her…’

MUMBAI: Renowned for her performance in Diya Aur Baati Hum, Deepika Singh has returned to the big screen with her most recent venture, Mangal Lakshmi. She takes a long sabbatical from her career and then returns to television, assuming the role of Mangal.

Deepika says she finds the role very relatable in an interview with the popular news portal. The actress revealed, “It's been a long time since I wanted to play a relatable character and for me, Mangal is the one. She is selfless, and I feel that a person who has an elder sister would relate more to this character. Many women around us don't get the respect they deserve, yet they keep doing good for everyone and don't ask for anything in return. My character Mangal is one of them.”

Deepika and Sanika Amit, who play Lakshmi in the show, have a close bond while working together. She says, “We both have a lot of fun on the set together. She lives alone in this city, so I can relate to her, and I try to be there for her whenever and wherever I can. I remember the time when I had shifted from Delhi to Mumbai for my first show Diya Aur Baati Hum. It was a bit difficult initially to settle down in a new place.”

Deepika is a fan of simplicity. She believes that she has evolved with time and now cherishes the time she gets to spend with her family. She would rather spend that time for herself, so she declines to go to award ceremonies or parties.

