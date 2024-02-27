Mangal Lakshmi: ‘THIS’ glimpse of Deepika Singh from behind-the-scenes is sure to win your hearts!

There is a fun reel which the actors made while shooting for the show and it is nothing less than a visual delight! Take a look…
Mangal Lakshmi

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been constantly updating its viewers with the latest updates from the world of television. There are many shows which are in the pipeline and while many have launched, some are in the process of being introduced.

Colors is all set to launch a new show titled Mangal Lakshmi starring Deepika Singh and Naman Shaw. 

(Also Read: Exclusive! Ishq Subhan Allah actress Urvashi Upadhyay joins the cast of Colors TV's next by Panorama Entertainment titled "Mangal Lakshmi”

The show will be produced by Panorama Entertainment and they have produced many successful shows and movies.

The new offering revolves around Mangal (Deepika), the ultimate multitasker, juggling the roles of a daughter, wife, and daughter-in-law while also raising her younger sister, Lakshmi (played by Sanika Amit).

As we all know, actors shoot for most of the hours together and find a family in one another. Since they are on the set constantly, it is like having a second family. Along with shooting, they also share lunches, play pranks and make different reels while not shooting and in a way, also keep their social media fans and followers updated with all the latest happenings in their lives.

Now, there is a fun reel which the actors made on the show and it is nothing less than a visual delight!

Take a look:

How excited are you for Deepika Singh’s comeback and her fresh pairing with Naman Shaw?

Let us know your views on the promo in the comment section below! 

(Also Read: Aman Gandhi dons Lakshmi's two-braided look for a sequence in Bhagya Lakshmi

Keep reading this space for more information on your favourite television shows, Hindi movies and OTT projects.

 

Mangal Lakshmi Panorama Entertainment Deepika Singh Naman Shaw Colors
