Mangal Lakshmi: ‘THIS’ glimpse of Deepika Singh from behind-the-scenes is sure to win your hearts!

Colors is all set to launch a new show titled Mangal Lakshmi starring Deepika Singh and Naman Shaw.

The show will be produced by Panorama Entertainment and they have produced many successful shows and movies.

The new offering revolves around Mangal (Deepika), the ultimate multitasker, juggling the roles of a daughter, wife, and daughter-in-law while also raising her younger sister, Lakshmi (played by Sanika Amit).

As we all know, actors shoot for most of the hours together and find a family in one another. Since they are on the set constantly, it is like having a second family. Along with shooting, they also share lunches, play pranks and make different reels while not shooting and in a way, also keep their social media fans and followers updated with all the latest happenings in their lives.

Now, there is a fun reel which the actors made on the show and it is nothing less than a visual delight!

Take a look:

