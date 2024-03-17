Deepika Singh opens up about balancing motherhood and her career; ‘Each role brings its own set of joys’

MUMBAI: Deepika Singh is well-known for her parts in Diya Aur Baati Hum, Kavach, and Titu Ambani, and has made a comeback to the big screen with Mangal Lakshmi. The actress took a long vacation from her career. Deepika is married to filmmaker Rohit Raj Goyal, and is currently seen in the show Mangal Lakshmi.

Also Read- Deepika Singh REVEALS husband's reaction as she bags Mangal Lakshmi role; Says ‘Chalo kahin toh tum dominate hogi’

In Mangal Lakshmi, Deepika Singh plays the role of a loving mother, a supportive wife, and an ideal daughter-in-law. In real-life too, Deepika balances motherhood, career and her professional dance. She said, “Balancing motherhood, acting, and dance is certainly a challenge, but it's also incredibly rewarding for me. Each role brings its own set of joys and responsibilities, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to pursue my passion while being there for my child. I believe hard work is the key to success.”

Deepika further said, “When I go home after a late shift and hug my child, it’s the best feeling for me. My child enjoys extra curricular and hence he has willingly asked to join classes which keep him busy. Being a mother and an artist at the same time has helped me grow both personally and professionally.”

Also Read- Mangal Lakshmi: ‘THIS’ glimpse of Deepika Singh from behind-the-scenes is sure to win your hearts!

Mangal Lakshmi airs on Colors.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit- Prokerala



