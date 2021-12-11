DELIGHTFUL! Shaheer Sheikh and Sourabh Raaj Jain finally reunite after Mahabharat

MUMBAI: Mahabharat is an epic saga that was depicted with grandeur. The original series that aired in 1988 had an iconic impact on Indian television.

That same sort of fan hysteria happened with the 2013 retelling of the tale, which had an equally lavish backdrop.

Sourabh Raaj Jain as Lord Krishna and Shaheer Sheikh as Arjun gained a lot of popularity amongst the audiences. The mentor-student bond that their characters shared was a reflection of their real bond as well.

Shaheer and Sourabh have not worked together since. They recently took their fans by surprise when they created a hilarious reel together on the song ' Ae bhai zara dekh ke chalo'.

Take a look at the reel.

People have been loving this funny reunion and it already has a lot of views on social media.

Shaheer was last seen in the Pavitra Rishta reboot as Manav Deshmukh and Sourabh Raaj Jain was last seen in Qubool Hai 2.0 as Hassan Farouqi and as a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

