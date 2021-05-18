Dev Joshi on choosing acting as his career: I have taken it as my hobby and that's what makes me enjoy it a lot

MUMBAI: Baalveer Returns is one of the most popular TV shows in the telly world in the current times.

The fantasy-fiction drama series is working wonders ever since the beginning.

Popular child artist and now a grown-up, Dev Joshi reprised the role of Baalveer in the second season leaving the viewers delighted with his presence on the show.

Well, we have seen Dev Joshi in different avatars on Baalveer Returns.

The actor is currently seen as Happy on the show which is totally different from how we have seen him as Baalveer till now.

While Dev has become a household name as Baalveer from both the seasons, the actor's career has been reaching new heights with every passing day.

Along with so much going on in his professional life, Dev's personal life is also going quite smooth.

The actor is paying equal attention to his studies along with his work.

Being an actor, Dev Joshi has managed to stay connected with the viewers via social media.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Dev Joshi opened up about how he strikes a balance between his work and studies.

Dev said that his parents and friends were always there to help him with his studies. His friends also used to help him with the notes and were just a call away in case of any help.

On being asked if he ever had a moment where he felt that he is not able to handle studies and work, Dev Joshi said, ''Not really! I have always considered my acting profession as my hobby and that's why I enjoy this part.''

Dev further recollected some memories while he was shooting for Baalveer and said, ''I had to give my board exams and also shoot for the show for almost 24 hours for a few days and had to manage both. I used to take short naps at work and then go to give a shot with the same energy. I have taken my work in a fun way since my childhood and that's what keeps me going.''

Way to go, Dev!

