Devoleena Bhattacharjee seeks help from PM Narendra Modi after friend's tragic MURDER in the US

MUMBAI: On Friday, March 1, TV actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee informed her followers on social media about the untimely loss of her friend Amarnath Ghosh, who was shot and killed on Tuesday night in the US. She urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India's External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, to step in by posting an emotional message on her official X account.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee stated that she does not know why her buddy was killed. "My friend #Amarnathghosh was shot & killed in St louis academy neighborhood, US on tuesday evening. Only child in the family, mother died 3 years back. Father passed away during his childhood. ," she wrote.

The actress continued, "Well the reason , accused details everything are not revealed yet or perhaps no one left in his family to fight for it except his few friends. He was from kolkata. Excellent dancer , was pursuing PHD , was taking an evening walk and suddenly he was shot multiple times by an unknown. Some friends in US are trying to claim the body but still no update about it. @IndianEmbassyUS kindly see to it if you could. Atleast we should know the reason of his murder. @DrSJaishankar @narendramodi."

Devoleena is well-known for frequently expressing her passionate thoughts on a wide range of topics. She retains an active social media presence. The showbiz journey of Devölena Bhattacharjee With her portrayal of the kind Gopi Bahu in the well-liked television show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Devoleena gained recognition in her professional life. Additionally, she made a cameo in the second season of the program.

Devoleena has made appearances in television shows other than Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, including Laal Ishq, and she took part in two seasons of Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss.

