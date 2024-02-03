Devoleena Bhattacharjee seeks help from PM Narendra Modi after friend's tragic MURDER in the US

Devoleena Bhattacharjee informed her followers on social media about the untimely loss of her friend Amarnath Ghosh, who was shot and killed on Tuesday night in the US. She urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India's External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, to step in by posting an emotional message on her official X account.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/02/2024 - 11:04
Devoleena Bhattacharjee

MUMBAI: On Friday, March 1, TV actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee informed her followers on social media about the untimely loss of her friend Amarnath Ghosh, who was shot and killed on Tuesday night in the US. She urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India's External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, to step in by posting an emotional message on her official X account.

(Also read: Exclusive! Devoleena Bhattacharjee is finalized to play the lead in Dil Diyaan Gallaan post leap)

Devoleena Bhattacharjee stated that she does not know why her buddy was killed. "My friend #Amarnathghosh was shot & killed in St louis academy neighborhood, US on tuesday evening. Only child in the family, mother died 3 years back. Father passed away during his childhood. ," she wrote.

The actress continued, "Well the reason , accused details everything are not revealed yet or perhaps no one left in his family to fight for it except his few friends. He was from kolkata. Excellent dancer , was pursuing PHD , was taking an evening walk and suddenly he was shot multiple times by an unknown. Some friends in US are trying to claim the body but still no update about it. @IndianEmbassyUS kindly see to it if you could. Atleast we should know the reason of his murder. @DrSJaishankar @narendramodi."

Devoleena is well-known for frequently expressing her passionate thoughts on a wide range of topics. She retains an active social media presence. The showbiz journey of Devölena Bhattacharjee With her portrayal of the kind Gopi Bahu in the well-liked television show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Devoleena gained recognition in her professional life. Additionally, she made a cameo in the second season of the program.

Devoleena has made appearances in television shows other than Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, including Laal Ishq, and she took part in two seasons of Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss.

(Also read: Exclusive! Devoleena Bhattacharjee shares her experience shooting for Dil Diyaan Gallaan and what drove her to the character. )

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Filmibeat

Devoleena Bhattacharjee shanwaz shaikh Gym trainer Vishal Singh Dil Diyaan Gallan Kaveri Priyam Paras Arora Ziddi Dil Maane Na Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Sony Sab Rashmi Sharma Telefilms Sarah Khan Andeep Bhattacharjee Devoleena's brother TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/02/2024 - 11:04

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shraddha Kapoor introduced Aditya Roy Kapur to her alleged boyfriend Rahul Mody at the Mumbai airport
MUMBAI: The A-list celebrities of Bollywood were spotted taking flights to Jamnagar for Anant Ambani and Radhika...
Shark Tank India Season 3 Promo: Sharks express SKEPTICISM towards hair extension company products despite impressive sales figures
MUMBAI: With its thrilling episodes in which contestants propose concepts in hopes of receiving investment, Shark Tank...
Devoleena Bhattacharjee seeks help from PM Narendra Modi after friend's tragic MURDER in the US
MUMBAI: On Friday, March 1, TV actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee informed her followers...
Mukesh Ambani and family join Rihanna on stage for dance at Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding celebration; See more!
MUMBAI: In Gujarat's Jamnagar, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant officially began their pre-wedding celebrations on...
Surbhi Chandna FLAUNTS her diamond ring during the Sufi night celebration at the wedding; Check out the photo here!
MUMBAI: Our favorite Surbhi Chandna is getting married tomorrow, so it's hard to remain calm. The well-known TV actress...
Rihanna engages with paparazzi after Anant-Radhika pre-wedding performance; Says ‘I love India’
MUMBAI: In Gujarat's Jamnagar, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant officially began their pre-wedding celebrations on...
Recent Stories
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor introduced Aditya Roy Kapur to her alleged boyfriend Rahul Mody at the Mumbai airport
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Shark Tank India
Shark Tank India Season 3 Promo: Sharks express SKEPTICISM towards hair extension company products despite impressive sales figures
Surbhi Chandna
Surbhi Chandna FLAUNTS her diamond ring during the Sufi night celebration at the wedding; Check out the photo here!
Shrimad Ramayan
Marking a pivotal moment in Shrimad Ramayan, Nirbhay Wadhwa enters the show as The Mighty Warrior, Hanuman
Gaurav
Dance Deewane : Gaurav Sharma and Nithin N.J give a rocking performance as they give tribute to Ajay Devgn
Khichdi
From Khichdi to Mahabharat: Dialogues from TV shows which went on to achieve CULT STATUS!
Surbhi
Surbhi Chandna's wedding celebration: Ishqbaaaz star dazzles with pre-sangeet dance, Joined by Shrenu Parikh and Kunal Jaisingh at Chomu palace