News

Devoleena Bhattacharjee's brother defers his wedding amidst the lockdown

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 May 2020 11:15 AM

MUMBAI: Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was a participant in Bigg Boss 13, had to quit mid-way owing to a back problem. She is currently in quarantine as an outcome of her cook having tested positive for covid-19. 

The latest on the actress is that her brother was supposed to get married in Assam, but now, that stands postponed for an indefinite period. The marriage was slated for May 4. Under normal circumstances, Devoleena would have obviously flown out to be by her brother's side, but amidst the lockdown, she is helpless.

Devoleena's mother, who stays with her in Mumbai's Goregaon, had left for Assam much before. Devoleena's brother is settled in Assam. The stage was being set for a nice celebration when COVID-19 struck and a lockdown was imposed.

Credits: SpotboyE

Tags Devoleena Bhattacharjee Bigg Boss 13 Saath Nibhaana Saathiya Gopi COVID-19 TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here