Devoleena Bhattacharjee's brother defers his wedding amidst the lockdown

MUMBAI: Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was a participant in Bigg Boss 13, had to quit mid-way owing to a back problem. She is currently in quarantine as an outcome of her cook having tested positive for covid-19.

The latest on the actress is that her brother was supposed to get married in Assam, but now, that stands postponed for an indefinite period. The marriage was slated for May 4. Under normal circumstances, Devoleena would have obviously flown out to be by her brother's side, but amidst the lockdown, she is helpless.

Devoleena's mother, who stays with her in Mumbai's Goregaon, had left for Assam much before. Devoleena's brother is settled in Assam. The stage was being set for a nice celebration when COVID-19 struck and a lockdown was imposed.

