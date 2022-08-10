Dharampatnii fame Ravi and Kavya aka Fahmaan Khan and Aditi Shetty flaunt Their KILLER dance moves, check out

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story from Dharampatnii. Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - DharamPatnii, starring Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Yadav. The Balaji Telefilms show revolves around the lives of two different personalities, who belong to different spheres of society but are bound by fate. The serial surely has many twists and turns. The current track follows Keerti’s accidental death and Ravi’s pain over his loss.

Also read: Team Dharampatnii has already entered festive mode; has a little fun with Kites

So DharamPatnii recently rolled out and the audience is very excited to see Fahmaan Khan back after Imlie. The stars put in a lot of dedication into bringing in new episodes to your TV screens.

However, we know that readers don’t just watch the episodes, but also like to know what goes on behind the scenes on their favorite shows and also the ongoings in the lives of their favorite stars!

We know that Keerti dies on the show and Ravi wants Pratiksha to suffer for the same and doesn’t intend on letting go her easily, thinking that she is responsible for the destroyed future of his and Keerti.

Now, we came across a post of the cast of Dharampatnii and Aditi Shetty and Fahmaan Khan have got together for this popular dance number and we couldn’t stop ourselves from singing out aloud- That’s the way.. MAAHI VE!

Check it out their kiiler moves and Aditi’s on point caption!

The actors seem to have developed a great friendship off camera too!

What do you think of This pair of Ravi and Kavya?

Do let us know in the comments section below.

Meanwhile on the show, we see that Ravi is morose without Keerti and somehow Pratiksha is trapped. Pratiksha is jailed for the same and now, Prateek comes to see her. He cares deeply for her Pratiksha asks Prateek to believe that she is innocent.

Meanwhile, Malhar is happy with his post. On the other hand, Ravi gets another flashback with Keerti where she was seen telling her friend how he never proposed to her and then Ravi arrives. Ravi muses how afraid he is to propose to her for marriage and fears that even though Keerti likes him, she might not want to marry him!

Ravi keeps getting Keerti’s flashbacks and is devastated that she is gone.

Also read: Gurpreet Bedi aka Keerti shares some Adorable stills with This co-star from the sets of Dharampatnii, check out

To know more about what goes on bts in your favorite shows, stay tuned to Tellychakkar