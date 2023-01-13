Team Dharampatnii has already entered festive mode; has a little fun with Kites

2023-01-13
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story from Dharampatnii. Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - DharamPatnii, starring Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Yadav. The Balaji Telefilms show revolves around the lives of two different personalities, who belong to different spheres of society but are bound by fate. The serial surely has many twists and turns. The current track follows Keerti’s accidental death and Ravi’s pain over his loss.

So DharamPatnii recently rolled out and the audience is very excited to see Fahmaan Khan back after Imlie. The stars put in a lot of dedication into bringing in new episodes to your TV screens.

However, we know that readers don’t just watch the episodes, but also like to know what goes on behind the scenes on their favorite shows and also the ongoings in the lives of their favorite stars!

We know that Keerti dies on the show and Ravi wants to reach the reason behind the same!

Now, we can see that the team maybe going through some intense phase on-screen but off-screen it is all easy-breezy as they have some fun with kites.

We can see actors like Fahmaan Khan, Kritika Yadav, Aditi Shetty here and they are look happy as the festival of kites is about to make an entry!

Check it out!

11

We are so happy that our favorite stars get along so well, off camera too!

So, what did you think of this video?

What are your Makar Sankranti Rituals?

Do let us know in the comments section below.

Meanwhile on the show, we see that Ravi is morose without Keerti and somehow Pratiksha is trapped. Malhar comes to meet Pratiksha and she asks him if he murdered Keerti in an inebriated state and Malhar denies this. He tells her that he didn’t have any motive.

On the other hand, Ravi can’t live without Keerti and imagines some moments with her from their past. They both had felt incredibly lucky to have found each other. Now, Ravi feels her loss in his core and can’t move on from the pain. Kavya decides to take food for him as he returns home.

To know more about what goes on bts in your favorite shows, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Fri, 01/13/2023 - 19:23

