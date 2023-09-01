Did you know that Dharampatnii fame Fahmaan Khan also has This talent alongside being an excellent actor?

Tellychakkar is back with yet another behind the scenes update. We know how much our viewers like to see what is going on behind the scenes on their favorite shows!
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Mon, 01/09/2023 - 15:24
Did you know that Dharampatnii fame Fahmaan Khan also has This talent alongside being an excellent actor?

MUMBAI :  Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from Dharampatnii. Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - DharamPatnii, starring Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Yadav. The Balaji Telefilms show revolves around the lives of two different personalities, who belong to different spheres of society but are bound by fate. The serial is sure to have many twists and turns.

Also read:  Dharampatnii: Exclusive! Mandeep will support Ravi after Keerti's death!

 So DharamPatnii recently rolled out and the audience is very excited to see Fahmaan Khan back after Imlie. The stars put in a lot of dedication into bringing in new episodes to your TV screens.

However, we know that readers don’t just watch the episodes, but also like to know what goes on behind the scenes on their favorite shows and also the ongoings in the lives of their favorite stars!

Similarly, now we came across a video close to Dharampatnii.

Fahmaan Khan is a talented actor who gained massive recognition after his stint in Imlie and is now winning hearts with his intense performance as Ravi in Dharampatnii.

We recently came across a video where we can see Fahmaan rapping with great ease!

Check it out!

We absolutely loved his new talent!

So, what did you think of this video?

We are so happy that our favorite stars get along so well off camera too!

Do let us know in the comments section below.

Meanwhile on the show, we see that Ravi is shattered after Keerti’s death and misses her terribly. He feels broken and alone. While he is in his room, he feels Keerti’s presence who wipes his tears.

Ravi asks her to not say that she is not real and she reminds him that she will always be his dharamaptnii and they complete their marriage rituals as Ravi imagines this all while Kavya pays witness to all this and rushes to Mandeep, informing about Ravi’s state.

We see that Kavya tries to console Ravi and asks him to be happy for Keerti’s sake and they both hug and cry together over their loss.

Also read:  Check out the list of actors who refused the role of Ravi Randhawa in COLORS serial Dharampatnii

 To know more about what goes on bts in your favorite shows, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

BTS BTS UPDATE TV news Dharampatni  Colors TV  Voot Ravi Keerti Gurpreet Bedi  Fahmaan Khan  Kritika Yadav  Balaji Telefilms  Pratiksha  Malhar  Tellychakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Mon, 01/09/2023 - 15:24

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Sherdill Shergill: Exclusive! Manmeet will get arrested for trying to find out the gender of the baby!
MUMBAI :Sherdil Shergill is the new show on the block on Colors starring Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj in lead roles.The...
Spoiler Alert! Woh Toh Hai Albela:  Sayuri trapped by Vikrant, desperate to meet Kanha
MUMBAI :Rajan Shahi's show "Woh Toh Hai Albela" is making a lot of noise for all the right reasons. It features Shaheer...
Karan Kundra and Gashmeer Mahajani’s Ishq Mein Ghayal is a direct knockoff of The Vampire Dairies, Fans share disappointment over the internet! 
MUMBAI :A lot of new shows are in the pipeline which will soon go on floors. There are some that are all set for a...
Check out Hina Khan’s special surprise for BFF Shaheer Sheikh
MUMBAI: Hina Khan's portrayal of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai continues to be well-liked. Even in a negative...
Kumkum Bhagya’s Mugha Chapekar is mesmerized by this Bollywood actress
MUMBAI :Mugdha Chaphekar has become quite the household name and is currently seen in Zee TV's popular and long-running...
Recent Stories
Here’s what went wrong between Bipasha Basu and John Abraham, which led to their breakup
Here’s what went wrong between Bipasha Basu and John Abraham, which led to their breakup

Latest Video

Related Stories
Kumkum Bhagya’s Mugha Chapekar is mesmerized by this Bollywood actress
Kumkum Bhagya’s Mugha Chapekar is mesmerized by this Bollywood actress
Mugdha Chaphekar aka Prachi got scared by This actor on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya, read to know the incident
Mugdha Chaphekar aka Prachi got scared by This actor on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya, read to know the incident
Fans call this scene of Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt ‘heart touching’ from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Fans call this scene of Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt ‘heart touching’ from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Rupali Ganguly pens a heartfelt note for This co-star from Anupamaa
Rupali Ganguly pens a heartfelt note for This co-star from Anupamaa
Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih to be seen in This new avatar on the show?
Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih to be seen in This new avatar on the show?
 Tunisha Sharma suicide case : The late actress’s mother claims that Tunisha could be saved as she was breathing revealing it co
 Tunisha Sharma suicide case : The late actress’s mother claims that Tunisha could be saved as she was breathing revealing it could be a murder or suicide, talks about the bond she had with her daughter and says Sheezan forced Tunisha to have drugs