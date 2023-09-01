Did you know that Dharampatnii fame Fahmaan Khan also has This talent alongside being an excellent actor?

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from Dharampatnii. Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - DharamPatnii, starring Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Yadav. The Balaji Telefilms show revolves around the lives of two different personalities, who belong to different spheres of society but are bound by fate. The serial is sure to have many twists and turns.

So DharamPatnii recently rolled out and the audience is very excited to see Fahmaan Khan back after Imlie. The stars put in a lot of dedication into bringing in new episodes to your TV screens.

However, we know that readers don’t just watch the episodes, but also like to know what goes on behind the scenes on their favorite shows and also the ongoings in the lives of their favorite stars!

Similarly, now we came across a video close to Dharampatnii.

Fahmaan Khan is a talented actor who gained massive recognition after his stint in Imlie and is now winning hearts with his intense performance as Ravi in Dharampatnii.

We recently came across a video where we can see Fahmaan rapping with great ease!

Check it out!

We absolutely loved his new talent!

So, what did you think of this video?

We are so happy that our favorite stars get along so well off camera too!

Do let us know in the comments section below.

Meanwhile on the show, we see that Ravi is shattered after Keerti’s death and misses her terribly. He feels broken and alone. While he is in his room, he feels Keerti’s presence who wipes his tears.

Ravi asks her to not say that she is not real and she reminds him that she will always be his dharamaptnii and they complete their marriage rituals as Ravi imagines this all while Kavya pays witness to all this and rushes to Mandeep, informing about Ravi’s state.

We see that Kavya tries to console Ravi and asks him to be happy for Keerti’s sake and they both hug and cry together over their loss.

To know more about what goes on bts in your favorite shows, stay tuned to Tellychakkar