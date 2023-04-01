Dharampatnii’s Gurpreet Bedi and Fahmaan Khan get a special Transport service on set?

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from Dharampatnii. Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - DharamPatnii, starring Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Yadav. The Balaji Telefilms show revolves around the lives of two different personalities, who belong to different spheres of society but are bound by fate. The serial is sure to have many twists and turns.

 So DharamPatnii recently rolled out and the audience is very excited to see Fahmaan Khan back after Imlie. The stars put in a lot of dedication into bringing in new episodes to your TV screens.

Similarly, now we came across a video close to Dharampatnii.

Gurpreet Bedi aka your very own Keerti is seen riding a stretcher on the sets of the show along with co-star Fahmaan Khan and enjoyed this new mode of transport.

Check it out!

While we saw that Ravi aka Fahmaan Khan was keen on bringing Keerti on time to the hospital, they both seem to have fun on this new ride!

So, what did you think of this video?

We are so happy that our favorite stars get along so well off camera too!

Do let us know in the comments section below.

Meanwhile on the show, we see that Ravi is taking Keerti to the hospital and she is unconscious. Ravi is desperate to get her checked and constantly asks her to not give up since they have their entire future ahead of them.

Ravi keeps muttering about their wedding and how they need to pick a better wedding dress and that he can’t live without her and would miss her terribly if she left. He hopes she replies.

On the other side, Pratiksha finds out about Keerti and she is with Malhar. Ravi then finally reaches the hospital and is glad to be on time.

BTS BTS UPDATE TV news Dharampatni  Colors TV  Voot Ravi Keerti Gurpreet Bedi  Fahmaan Khan  Kritika Yadav  Balaji Telefilms  Pratiksha  Malhar
