Dharampatnii’s Ravi aka Fahmaan Khan strongly resembles This character from K3G? check out

Tellychakkar is back with yet another behind the scenes update. We know how much our viewers like to see what is going on behind the scenes on their favorite shows! This is what goes on behind the scenes on the sets! Check out.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Wed, 02/08/2023 - 17:04
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story from Dharampatnii. Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - DharamPatnii, starring Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Yadav. The Balaji Telefilms show revolves around the lives of two different personalities, who belong to different spheres of society but are bound by fate. The serial surely has many twists and turns. The current track follows Keerti’s accidental death and Ravi’s pain over his loss.

Also read: Team Dharampatnii has already entered festive mode; has a little fun with Kites

 So DharamPatnii recently rolled out and the audience is very excited to see Fahmaan Khan back after Imlie. The stars put in a lot of dedication into bringing in new episodes to your TV screens.

However, we know that readers don’t just watch the episodes, but also like to know what goes on behind the scenes on their favorite shows and also the ongoings in the lives of their favorite stars!

We know that Keerti dies on the show and Ravi wants Pratiksha to suffer for the same and doesn’t intend on letting go her easily, thinking that she is responsible for the destroyed future of his and Keerti.

Now, we came across a post of Fahmaan Khan from the sets and we see that his Tasneemm Khan was playing a game with social media filters where you would be shown which character you are from K3G.

This is what Fahmaan got, check out!

Check out!

Do you agree with this guess?

What are your guesses on the upcoming track and Kavya and Ravi’s wedding?

Do let us know in the comments section below.

Meanwhile on the show, Currently, during Ravi and Kavya’s engagement ceremony, Ravi suddenly finds out that Pratiksha got bail. Later, Ravi comes and becomes a saviour for Pratiksha and rescues her from the goons. In a shocking turn of events, Ravi then decides to marry Pratiksha instead of Kavya.

In the upcoming episode, Ravi will be so angry and wanting to take revenge and so he determines to make her life a living hell.

In the next storyline, Pratiksha is going to marry Malhar, but surprisingly Ravi will marry her.

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Dharampatnii: Ravi decides to take revenge on Pratiksha

To know more about what goes on bts in your favorite shows, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

BTS BTS UPDATE TV news Dharampatnii Colors tv Voot Ravi Keerti Gurpreet Bedi Fahmaan Khan Kritika Yadav Balaji Telefilms pratiksha Malhar TellyChakkar Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

