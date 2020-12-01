Dharmesh all set to judge Maharashtra’s Best Dancer

MUMBAI: Dharmesh is one of the most successful and loved choreographers on television today.

He is also an actor and debuted in Bollywood with Any Body Can Dance 1. His last movie was Street Dancer 3D alongside Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

He was last seen on the show Khatron Ke Khiladi as a contestant where he faced all his fears and emerged as one of the top 5 contestants.

India’s Best Dancer was one of the most successful and loved shows in television. The show just had its grand finale. Ajay Singh aka Tiger Pop won the show.

Now, the makers and the channel have launched Maharashtra’s Best Dancer, which will be a state-level competition, and only people residing in Maharashtra can take part in it.

Dharmesh, who started his journey as a contestant on a dance reality show, has become a judge today. He will be judging Maharashtra’s Best Dancer.

Well, it is commendable to see where Dharmesh has reached only with his hard work and dedication.

Dharmesh shared a poster of the series and captioned it saying that the show will begin from today and he is very excited to be a part of it.

