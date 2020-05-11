Check out Dharmesh’s mind – blowing comeback performance

MUMBAI: Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with three masters Remo, Geeta and Terence and grand Master Mithun is a brand today.

The show gave us dancing superstars like Salman, Dharmesh, Puneet, Raghav, Shakti, Sanam, Jay, Mayuresh etc who have become well-known personalities on television today.

The three masters became household names through this show and today they are judging all different shows. They have been replaced by new judges in Dance India Dance.

But who can forget the trio that ruled the dance show for three consecutive years known as Remo ke Rangilaey, Geeta ki Gang and Terence ki Toli.

On the other hand, Dharmesh is one of the most successful and loved choreographers on television today.

He is also an actor and he debuted in Bollywood with Any Body Can Dance 1. His last movie was street dancer alongside Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

He is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi as a contestant and his fighting his fears.

Now we came across a #throwback video when Dharmesh was a contestant on the show Dance India Dance.

As a young boy, he was eliminated , but then came back as a wild card entry and his performance blew the mind of the judges.

Post his performance the judges and grandmaster were very impressed by his performance and gave his positive remarks.

Terrance and Remo said that no one can match his style of locking and popping and he is a gift to dancing.

Geeta who is Dharmesh’s guru said that she is proud to have him in her team and it’s a delight to watch him perform.

The video will entertain you and Dharmesh's dance will bring a smile on one’s face.

There is no doubt that it’s a treat to watch Dharmesh dance and he is an exceptionally talented dancer.

(VIDEO CREDIT: YOUTUBE, DANCE INDIA DANCE, ZEE TV, ZEE5 )