Dhaval Gada to produce a new show

29 Oct 2019 07:37 PM

MUMBAI: Producer Dhaval Gada, who heads PEN India Ltd and has also formed his own company Dhaval and Guroudev Bhalla Productions, has produced many television soaps.

He entered the television industry in 2014 with Colors’ Udann, which recorded the highest TRPs at the time.

Mr Gada’s second television venture was Dil Ki Baatein Dil Hi Jaane on Sony Entertainment Television, which starred popular TV actors Ram Kapoor and Gurdeep Punj.

And now, TellyChakkar has learned that Mr Gada is working on a new show.

We have heard that the show will be based on wrestling and will air on a popular GEC. The casting for the show has already begun.

Dhaval Gada and Guroudev Bhalla are also bringing another show for Star Plus

past seven days