Is Dheeraj Dhoopar back on Kundali Bhagya after Shakti Arora announces Exit? Find out!

Shakti Arora who had joined the show after Dheeraj Dhoopar left the show and the fans of the show fell in love with his character but now that the show is taking another leap, Shakti is leaving the show as well.
MUMBAI : Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars  Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and more and is one of the favorite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

The show has a great ensemble cast and fans have shown a lot of love for the cast. 

According to the storyline, Karan had come back as Arjun, with a new face and with an intention of taking revenge on Preeta as he thought that she was the one who tried to kill her.

Shakti Arora who had joined the show after Dheeraj Dhoopar left the show and the fans of the show fell in love with his character but now that the show is taking another leap, Shakti is leaving the show as well. 


After the fans have come to know that Shakti Arora is not going to continue his role after the leap and the audience are having a mixed review, with most of the fans asking for Dheeraj Dhoopar to come back to the show as they are all missing their Preeran.

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya’s chemistry and the love that they get from the fans is one for the books. The duo is loved immensely by the fans who make edits, videos, reels, sketches and so many beautiful things as a token of their love for the couple. 

Recently, amidst the rumors mill, a photo of Dheeraj and Shraddha is going viral as fans have taken it that Dheeraj is back on the show, when in fact it was just an edit and the wishful thinking of the fans. Check out the photo here: 

Karan proposes marriage to Preeta on the show, and she readily accepts, knowing that he is Karan. Preeta is happy to finally get back with the love of her life. She promises Karan that she will trouble him a lot after they get married since he made her worry and cry so much before. Preeta promises to ruin Karan's life in a good way.

Meanwhile, Anjali is afraid to lose Karan and turns to Prithvi for help. Now, Prithvi marks his entry on the wedding day to spice up the marriage. 


