Audience Perspective! After the announcement of Shakti Arora’s exit, netizens demand Dheeraj Dhoopar back in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya

MUMBAI : Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Shakti Arora and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued to their screens. Dheeraj Dhoopar was later replaced by Shakti Arora.

Also read - Spoiler Alert! Kundali Bhagya: Rakhi believes Karan is alive, reminds everyone of Pandit ji’s words

According to the storyline, Karan had come back as Arjun, with a new face and with an intention of taking revenge from Preeta as he thought that she was the one who tried to kill her.

Later, as the story progressed, the viewers saw an amazing chemistry between Arjun and Preeta as they had slowly started to come close.

There was a time in the show when Arjun had revealed his identity to Preeta. However, since Dheeraj’s exit, audience has been trying to accept Shakti Arora as Karan.

Recently, the fans have come to know that Shakti Arora is not going to continue his role after the leap and the audience are having a mixed review, with most of the fans asking for Dheeraj Dhoopar to come back to the show as they are all missing their Preeran.

Check out what some of the netizens have to say:

Shreya Khatri – I felt like Shakti Arora and Shraddha’s chemistry was too forced. It did not have the kind of magic that Dheeraj Dhoopar had. Romantic moments from Dheeraj Dhoopar’s time are so mesmerizing.

Dhara Patel – Shakti Arora did quite well with Shraddha Arya. I don’t think anyone else could’ve filled into Dheeraj’s shoes better than Shakti but it’s high time now and we want Dheeraj Dhoopar back. With Shakti Arora leaving the show, I miss the old chemistry so much. I really want Preeran back.

Gauri Soni – Preeran is the best. Shraddha Arya with Dheeraj Dhoopar make such a beautiful pair. No one can replace them. I really want to see that old pairing again.

Harshita Kelkar – Shakti Arora has done some great work in the past and I feel this was a heavy responsibility that he took. He was really successful in this, I must say. Shraddha Arya looked good with Shakti Arora, even though they could not create the old magic of romance. I feel they had their own unique chemistry and it was refreshing.

Also read - Kundali Bhagya 2nd January 2023 Written Episode Update: Arjun fills the Mang of Preeta

Tell us how you feel about Shakti Arora’s exit?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.