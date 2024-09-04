Samarth Jurel confesses stealing items in the Bigg Boss 17 house; Says ‘Wahi time hai…’

MUMBAI: Samarth Jurel was a wild card contestant on Bigg Boss 17. Isha Malviya first denied dating him but eventually acknowledged it. Samarth made news during his time on the controversial show because of his open fights with Abhishek Kumar, Isha's ex-boyfriend. Samarth Jurel recently took a seat and opened up about his experiences on Bigg Boss 17.

In an enjoyable discussion with the well-known twins Chinki and Minki, Samarth Jurel revealed the truth about what was going on inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. When they inquired about his theft while he and the other candidates were imprisoned in the mansion, the Udaariyaan actor revealed that he had taken wheat flour, rice, curd, and even chocolates.

He added, "Kabhi kabhi bhar bhar ke khana de dete the ki bahut khana hai. Fir sab log jaise hi relax hote the ki bahut khana hai, wahi time hai, woh aap rakh lo. Fir kya hoga na ki ek hafte baad khana khatm ho jaayega (Sometimes we get a lot of food as an ample amount is available. Then everyone relaxes because the quantity of food is sufficient, and that is the time that you keep it. Then what happens is that after a week, the food will be over).

Samarth Jurel entered Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card, as was previously reported. His closeness with his girlfriend, Isha Malviya, brought him attention on the show. Additionally, he and Abhishek Kumar got into multiple battles. Things became so bad between him and Abhishek in one of the episodes that the latter even slapped him. Despite being ejected from the house, Abhishek returned shortly after.

Aside from all of these things, Samarth made sure to amuse his admirers with his funny antics and dancing skills. However following Bigg Boss 17, Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar got along well and had some impromptu conversations.

