Samarth Jurel confesses stealing items in the Bigg Boss 17 house; Says ‘Wahi time hai…’

Samarth made news during his time on the controversial show because of his open fights with Abhishek Kumar, Isha's ex-boyfriend. Samarth Jurel recently took a seat and opened up about his experiences on Bigg Boss 17.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 04/09/2024 - 23:30
Samarth Jurel

MUMBAI: Samarth Jurel was a wild card contestant on Bigg Boss 17. Isha Malviya first denied dating him but eventually acknowledged it. Samarth made news during his time on the controversial show because of his open fights with Abhishek Kumar, Isha's ex-boyfriend. Samarth Jurel recently took a seat and opened up about his experiences on Bigg Boss 17.

(Also read: Really! Bigg Boss 17’s Samarth Jurel reacts to break-up rumors with Isha Malviya)

In an enjoyable discussion with the well-known twins Chinki and Minki, Samarth Jurel revealed the truth about what was going on inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. When they inquired about his theft while he and the other candidates were imprisoned in the mansion, the Udaariyaan actor revealed that he had taken wheat flour, rice, curd, and even chocolates.

He added, "Kabhi kabhi bhar bhar ke khana de dete the ki bahut khana hai. Fir sab log jaise hi relax hote the ki bahut khana hai, wahi time hai, woh aap rakh lo. Fir kya hoga na ki ek hafte baad khana khatm ho jaayega (Sometimes we get a lot of food as an ample amount is available. Then everyone relaxes because the quantity of food is sufficient, and that is the time that you keep it. Then what happens is that after a week, the food will be over).

Samarth Jurel entered Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card, as was previously reported. His closeness with his girlfriend, Isha Malviya, brought him attention on the show. Additionally, he and Abhishek Kumar got into multiple battles. Things became so bad between him and Abhishek in one of the episodes that the latter even slapped him. Despite being ejected from the house, Abhishek returned shortly after.

Aside from all of these things, Samarth made sure to amuse his admirers with his funny antics and dancing skills. However following Bigg Boss 17, Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar got along well and had some impromptu conversations.

(Also read: OMG! Have Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel broken up? The latter shares a cryptic post leaving fans worried)

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT, and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit- Pinkvilla

Samarth Jurel Isha Malviya bigg boss 17 Abhishek Kumar TV news KhaanZaadi Vicky Jain Ankita Lokhande Chinki Minki Udaariyaan Nikhil Kapoor Harsh Tiwari Zee TV Indian series Maitree TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 04/09/2024 - 23:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kriti Sanon hopes that people invest on women led films, read more
MUMBAI: Actor Kriti Sanon hopes the success of her latest release, Crew paves the way for more big-budget titles with...
Kapil Sharma teases Parineeti Chopra about Raghav Chadha, here's how she reacts
MUMBAI: The lead actors of Amar Singh Chamkila- Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, along with director Imtiaz Ali,...
Priyanka Banerjee describes her first international project 'challenging and rewarding'
MUMBAI: After getting noticed for her film Devi, filmmaker Priyanka Banerjee is starting a new chapter in her career by...
Abhinandan Jindal: Maturity comes from facing tough times
MUMBAI: When the going gets tough, the tough gets going. This is very true for actor Abhinandan Jindal’s journey in...
Anupama Solanki: If your health goes, everything goes with it
MUMBAI: Actress Anupama Solanki who is part of the show Kuch Reet Jagat ki Aisi Hai, says that health is very important...
Andrea Agassi was my favorite and I was in love with Steffi Graff: Romiit Raaj
MUMBAI: Romiit Raaj, who was last seen in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, has picked up playing tennis as a hobby. Talking...
Recent Stories
Kriti
Kriti Sanon hopes that people invest on women led films, read more
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Priyanka
Priyanka Banerjee describes her first international project 'challenging and rewarding'
Abhinandan
Abhinandan Jindal: Maturity comes from facing tough times
Anupama
Anupama Solanki: If your health goes, everything goes with it
Andrea
Andrea Agassi was my favorite and I was in love with Steffi Graff: Romiit Raaj
Jigaysa Singh
Jigaysa Singh reveals her unique approach to choosing scripts; Says ‘My decisions will depend…’
Ayesha Khan
Ayesha Khan recalls being shocked by a stranger commenting on her breasts; Says ‘He said Aapke b**bs bahut…’