My sibling is my best friend – said Aishwarya Khare as she talk about the strong sibling bonds this Siblings Day

MUMBAI : Siblings- a bond that comprises of love, strife, competition and forever friends, is one of most cherished bonds. Out of all the relationships in the world, your siblings are the only ones who get to be part of every stage of your life, and you can be your real self without any pretence. To celebrate this special day, Zee TV actor Aiishwarya Khare from Bhagya Lakshmi, shared how grateful she is to have a respective sibling in her life.

Aishwarya Khare who essays the role of Lakshmi in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi said, "I have 2 younger sisters, Samridhi and Pratishtha, who are not just my sisters but also my babies. Being their elder sister, I have played multiple roles in their lives, and I am grateful for it. We have always been each other’s backbones and would fight with anyone who would come between us. I remember an incident from school where a friend of Samridhi spoke very rudely to her and it was Pratishtha and me who fought with her and got her to apologise to our little sister. I miss Samridhi a lot because she has now moved to Canada. I can't wait for the 3 of us to reunite and reminisce our good old days."