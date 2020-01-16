Diana Khan called worst actor and blamed for Bahu Begam’s failure; producer Prateek Sharma comes in support

MUMBAI: Actress Diana Khan, who made her debut with Colors show Bahu Begam which is produced by LSD Films. She gained immense popularity with the show and her character Shyra was quite loved by masses.

Diana recently quit the show and has joined the cast of Sony Entertainment Television’s Beyhadh 2. The actress has been roped to play an interesting cameo.

On being part of Beyhadh 2, Diana put up a post on her Instagram profile. Her fans were quite happy and looking forward to her entry in Beyhadh. However one of the trollers commented a negative remark on Diana calling her worst actress and also blamed her reason behind Bahu Begam’s failure.

However show producer Prateek Sharma came in support for her and gave a befitting reply to the troller and said spread love not hate.

Take a look!