Did Aarti Singh and Rajiv Adatia get married in secret? Find out here

Recently, a video did the rounds on social media of former Bigg Boss contestants Arti Singh and Rajiv Adatia dressed up in wedding clothes. Fans are speculating the duo has secretly gotten married. Keep reading to find out.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 02/03/2023 - 16:30
MUMBAI: These days, many celebrities are getting married and sharing their beautiful photos on social media. While many celebrities have grand celebrations, some choose to get married quietly. Recently, a video did the rounds on social media of former Bigg Boss contestants Arti Singh and Rajiv Adatia dressed up in wedding clothes. After seeing this video, fans are speculating that the couple got hitched in secret. But here is the truth about whether they are married or not.

The photo of both of them dressed up was seen on both of their social media handles, in which they have worn their wedding dress. The picture has gone viral and is creating a lot of buzz among fans. They duo dressed up in a similar look like Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan from the movie ‘Tanu Weds Manu’. The couple recreated the iconic look by posing the same way as Tanu and Manu from the poster of the movie. They even shared a reel on Instagram where they were dancing to the tune of the famous song from the movie.

Also Read : CONGRATULATIONS! Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary to welcome their second baby

Many fans speculated that Arti and Rajiv were together as husband and wife, and many even stated that the couple got married in secret. However the truth is that this photo and video was part of a project that Rajiv and Arti were working on. The couple have not actually gotten married, but they were just shooting for a calendar photoshoot. They posed in the Tanu Weds Manu look for Glam On Calender 2023. They even later shared the same on their social media and captioned it Aaru weds Raju, which piqued everyone’s curiosity.

So the truth is out, the stars are still single. But we will truly be happy when they actually get married.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Also Read : Gurmeet Choudhary injures his leg trying to extricate his wife from fans

Credits : BollywoodLife.com

Aarti Singh Rajiv Adatia Bigg Boss
