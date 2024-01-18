Did Khushi Dubey, aka Rukmini, from the Star Plus show Aankh Micholi Meet Neil Bhatt, aka Virat from The Show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, and Deepika Singh, aka Sandhya, from The Show Diya Aur Baati Hum To Prep Up For Her Role?

MUMBAI: Star Plus is always known to deliver intriguing and interesting content to its viewers that comes along with a plethora of emotions through its highly engaging shows. The channel has an amazing lineup of shows that aim to not just entertain but also empower. These include Anupama, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Teri Meri Doriyaann, Imlie, Yeh Hai Chahatein, and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, which focus on family drama and romance and have been well accepted by the viewers.

Continuing the journey, Star Plus has ventured into unexplored territory. Star Plus has brought to its audience a new undercover cop saga, Aankh Micholi, starring Khushi Dubey and Navneet Malik. Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, Aankh Micholi promises to keep audiences hooked on their television screens with this gripping tale.

Aankh Micholi promises an extravaganza and magnificence of brave and daredevil action stunts that Khushi Dubey, aka Rukmini, will be seen performing, as well as the emotional rollercoaster ride that Rukmini and Sumedh will go through in the show. While Rukmini is brave, independent, and fights with courage and valour, she is an amalgamation of varied emotions; she adapts to any situation. Rukmini is full of energy and empathy and aspires to be an IPS officer. Rukmini's life is filled with twists and turns, which she courageously tackles.

Neil Bhatt, aka Virat, from the Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar, donned the ACP's cap in the show. ACP Virat was loved and adored by the viewers, just as Star Plus' Diya aur Baati Hum also ventured into the cop drama earlier. The iconic show Diya Aur Baati Hum, starring Deepika Singh and Anas Rashid, gained immense popularity. Sandhya, who aspired to be an IPS officer, became a household name. Now, if speculations are to be believed Khushi Dubey, aka Rukmini, was seen interacting with Virat and Sandhya. This has indeed left us all thinking that if she is taking inspiration from Virat and Sandhya?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein showcased the journey of ACP Virat, how true he was towards his duty, and how he tackled the emotional rollercoaster journey. Diya Aur Baati Hum showcased how a husband encourages his wife to become an IPS officer and inspires every woman to achieve success and their goals.

Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, Aankh Micholi will soon air on Star Plus on January 22 at 6.30 p.m.