Did Shrenu Parikh confirm her relationship with former Ghar Ek Mandir co-star Akshay Mhatre? Here's proof!

MUMBAI : Shrenu is a big name in the world of television and she is best known for her roles in serials like Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon - Ek Baar Phir, Ishqbaaaz, Punar Vivaah. The actress is one of the best television actors there is, and she has a massive fan following.

While, Shrenu has been a part of many shows and has been paired opposite many actors, her chemistry with her Ghar ek Mandir co-star Akshay Mahtre has garnered a lot of attention.

There have been rumours swirling around for the longest time that Akshay and Shrenu are infact dating but there has been no confirmation on the same by the two.

The two often take to social media to post sweet things about each other and are often spotted hanging out together.

Shrenu recently took to instagram to share a sweet video for the occasion of Akshay’s birthday and fans also remembered that Akshay also did the same when it was Shrenu’s birthday.

In the video the two are seen looking beautifully and lovely and fans can’t help but take the video as a confirmation that they are dating and and some ven commented on the video, but there still there is no confirmation about the same.

But in the meanwhile you can check out the video here:



Shrenu will be next seen in the Zee TV show Maitree, In 2010, Parikh made her first appearance on television in a cameo role in the show Zindgi Ka Har Rang...Gulaal.

In 2011, Parikh landed her first television lead role in the Colors TV series Havan. She then starred opposite Gaurav Khanna in Byaah Hamari Bahoo Ka, which aired on Sony TV.

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, a StarPlus romantic drama, featured Parikh. In 2017, Ek Baar Phir Shrenu played Gauri Kumari Sharma opposite Kunal Jaisingh in the first Indian television spin-off series on StarPlus, Dil Boley Oberoi. Later, this series was merged with StarPlus's Ishqbaaaz, in which Parikh continued to star.

