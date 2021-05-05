Did You Know? THIS actor was supposed to play the lead role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein instead of Karan Patel!

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's drama series Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was one of the most popular shows on the small screens.

The show starred Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi in the lead roles.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein had a good run for almost 6 years and managed to entertain the viewers.

Divyanka and Karan's characters Ishita and Raman became household names.

The duo's onscreen jodi was loved by the viewers and fans still fondly remember them.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which started airing in the year 2013 went off-air in 2019 leaving the fans heartbroken.

While the show is no more airing but fans dearly miss seeing Karan and Divyanka on the screen.

Well, each and every character in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was loved by the viewers.

And today, we have an interesting trivia to share with you all.

Well, not many are aware that Karan Patel was not the first choice of the makers for playing Raman Bhalla's character. Yes, you hard it right!

The makers had locked Cezanne Khan of Kasuati Zindagi Kay fame to play Raman's character.

In fact, Cezanne had also shot for some episodes but later Karan stepped into Cezanne's shoes.

Cezanne had to quit the show for some reason and eventually the role fell in Karan's kitty.

Well, Cezanne's loss was Karan's gain as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein proved to be a turning point in Karan's life making him one of the leading stars of the Telly world.

