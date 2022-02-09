Did You Know? Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly and her brother Vijay acted as CHILD ACTORS in Saaheb starring Anil Kapoor and Amrita Singh!

MUMBAI: Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly's brother Vijay Ganguly is a choreographer in Bollywood and has choreographed some popular songs, including the Hai Chaka Chaka Chak.

Vijay, who is younger to Rupali, is equally proud of his sister's achievement. He shares, “She is playing a dancer in Anupamaa and I would say that more than a dancer, she is a complete performer. She is a very good actor because it is not easy to play the same role for so many months and yet keep the viewers hooked."

Not many know that the two siblings started off as child actors in their father Anil Gaguly’s film Saaheb, which had Anil Kapoor and Amrita Singh playing lead roles. Rupali says, “When we were children, I always felt Vijay would be the actor because I used to write skits and he used to act in them. He would dance in front of the television and I remember he loved dancing on Michael Jackson's songs. He wasn’t serious about choreography till I pushed him to join a dance class. He joined Shiamak Davar’s class and later became a teacher. I was always proud that my brother was a dance teacher and used to brag about it. Today I am extremely proud that he is doing so well and has choreographed top stars in Bollywood."

Talking about their bond, Rupali says, “I grew up thinking I owned Vijay! Though I am the older sister, I have always looked after him like a son and we have fought so many times and not spoken for weeks. Then he suddenly lands at my home and we are back to our normal sibling love. I am hoping that one day, he will choreograph a number and I will dance to his choreography. In fact, we also made a reel for the title track of Badhaai Do, which he choreographed."

