Did you know that Ashnoor Kaur was approached for Faltu? Check out other actresses who were approached for the role

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its interesting and relatable storyline. The show stars Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja. The story revolves around an unwanted girl, Faltu, named useless after her parents' frustration at the birth of a fourth girl when they wanted a boy. The current track is about Ayaan and Tanisha’s wedding chaos.

Surely the show is gaining a lot of viewers as the writers and actors are doing a great job and giving their best.

Niharika Chouksey being one of the leads, is really doing justice with her character. Her fan base has increased ever since she got into the role of Faltu. However, it is said that Niharika wasn’t the only one who was casted for Faltu as there were other actresses who were approached.

Here we bring you a list of actresses who were rejected for the role of Faltu.

1.Anushka Sen

Popular Television actress Anushka Sen is known for her many TV shows like Baalveer, Apna Time Bhi Aayega, Jhansi Ki Rani, etc. The actress has made our country proud by being the first Indian celeb to collaborate with Korean makers.

As Anushka wasn’t seen fit for the role, she was rejected for the role.

2.Ashnoor Kaur

Ashnoor Kaur is one of television's most well-known and accomplished actresses. She has starred in many hit TV shows like Jhansi Ki Rani, Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Shobha Somnath Ki, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, and Patiala Babes among others.

Ashnoor Kaur was approached for the role of Faltu but as she was having a busy schedule, she had to say no.

3.Aanchal Goswami

Aanchal Goswami has made a special place in the hearts of the audiences. She is popularly known for her role as Zoya in Colors TV show Bepannah and Subhadra in Star Bharat’s Radha Krishna. Aanchal made her film debut with the Hindi action-drama, Narayan.

It is said that when she was approached for the role of Faltu, she actually liked the character but for some reason she could not do the show.

4.Sneha Jain

Sneha Jain is one of the actresses who has been in this industry for a long time but gained a lot of fame through StarPlus’ show – Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 as Gehna Seth.

For reasons unknown, Sneha could not play the character of Faltu.

5.Jannat Zubair

Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most popular television actresses. She is pretty active on social media where she enjoys a huge fan following. The diva started her career as a child artist with the serial Phulwa that aired on Colors TV. Since then, the audience has termed her a good actress.

Makers really wanted Jannat to play the character of Faltu but Jannat has a lot of projects in line and so she couldn’t play the character.

Are you loving Niharika for playing Faltu?

