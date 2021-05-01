Did you know Barrister Babu fame Pravisht Mishra and Pandya Store's Alice Kaushik starred in THIS popular TV show?

MUMBAI: Barrister Babu is currently one of the most popular shows aired on Colors TV. The show is successfully running on small screens for more than a year.

Pravisht Mishra and child actor Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni play the lead roles on Barrister Babu.

Fans are in love with Aurra and Pravisht's stellar performance as Bondita and Anirudh.

Another show which is working wonders these days is Star Plus' lately launched drama series Pandya Stores.

Shiny Doshi and Kinshuk Mahajan play the lead roles of Dhara and Gautam. Kanwar, Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Akshay Kharodia, Mohit Parmar, Pallavi Rao, Krunal Pandit among others are also seen in Pandya Stores.

While all these actors have become everyone's hot favourite among the viewers. two of the actors from both shows have previously worked together. Yes, you heard it right!

Alice who plays the role of Raavi and Pravisht who plays Anirudh have worked together in a popular show on Star Plus.

Both were in Star Plus' hit drama series Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum.

Here's a throwback memory that will take you back in time.

Pravisht played the role of Dr Pulkit Rastogi while Alice was seen as Praniti aka Pari on the show.

The duo played brother and sister on the show.

Fans had loved their stellar performance in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum.

