Did you know? Gogi and Mrs. Sodhi of Taarak Mehta did ‘NOT’ get along; used to FIGHT ALOT off-screen!

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one of the most watched and loved shows on television today.

People love watching the fun banters and chemistry of the characters in the show. While it has always been maintained that the cast is like one big family and love spending time with each other, we were surprised to know that there are two actors in the show, who initially did not get along with each other!

Any guesses who are these actors?

Well, they are none other than Samay Shah and Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal who play the role of Gogi and Mrs. Roshan Sodhi. The two play mother and son on-screen. While the two are share a very good rapport now, they used to fight a lot initially. Jennifer took to her Instagram to share a picture with Samay wishing him a happy birthday and also mentioned that he gave meaning to her life. She mentioned that she loves the moments she has spent with him and though initially they used to fight a lot but now they “rock-mad”. This is what her caption to their picture together is:

Happy bday my dear gogi dikra (samay Shah- my onscreen son)... you gave meaning to my life... love you a lot...bahut comedy ho gai... but genuinely love the moments spend with you...

Initially we used to fight a lot but now we rock-mad to the core... can't imagine how our off screen chemistry has changed... hey bro... wish you good luck

And here is her post:

Way to go Samay and Jennifer!