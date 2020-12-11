Did you know Karan Kundrra used to shoot for more than 18 to 20 hours a day for THIS show?

MUMBAI: Popular TV actor Karan Kundrra is the heartthrob of the small screen. The actor stepped in the TV industry almost a decade ago and has come a long way in his career.

Karan has many hit projects to his credit, be it TV shows or films. The actor has always managed to charm the viewers with his handsomeness and fine acting skills.

Today being 11th December, Karan calls this day a very important one in his life. Well, it is the day when he made his TV debut with the show Kitni Mohabbat Hain. The actor was paired opposite Abigail Pandey and the show was a huge hit among the fans.

The actor recollects his good old days as he completes more than a decade in the TV industry by sharing an Instagram post.

Karan also reveals in the caption how he used to shoot for more than 18 to 20 hours a day for the show but it was still exciting for him.

The handsome star has always given us a reason to praise him for all his work and we are really happy to have such a talented star in the showbiz world.

