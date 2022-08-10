Did you know that this is Surbhi Chandna’s all-time favourite movie, deets inside

Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar are two of the biggest names in television who have come together for the first time in this romantic comedy show for Colors.
Did you know that this is Surbhi Chandna’s all-time favourite movie, deets inside

MUMBAI : Sherdil Shergill definitely has a fresh plot and the audience like to see a different take on a modern woman. Surbhi and Dheeraj’s pair is being given a thumbs up and the audience eagerly await the episodes of the show.

The show tells the tale of Manmeet Shergill, an odd but determined lady, as she matures and makes some odd choices that alter her course in life forever. Despite her youth, she is ambitious and hopes to distinguish herself in the traditionally male-dominated profession of architecture.

Also read - Surbhi Chandna is trying a new career it seems, deets inside

A wonderful love story begins when Manmeet meets Rajkumar Yadav, a carefree young man, by coincidence.

Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar are two of the biggest names in television who have come together for the first time in this romantic comedy show for Colors.

Surbhi Chandna is very active on social media and often takes to the site to share fun behind-the-scenes and sneak peeks of her shoots. She also sometimes has fun with the followers.

Fans of the show and the actress are always waiting for more fun updates and Surbhi never fails to entertain her fans.

This time, the actress posted a story on Instagram, informing about her favourite movie. However, what makes us laugh is the way Surbhi describes it and it’s really worth watching.

So, check out this story from Surbhi Chandna that’s sure to entertain you and leave you with a smile on your face.

Meanwhile, in the show we saw that Raj just revealed to his family that he is a house husband. This did not sit well with Raj’s father and soon the drama is going to get more interesting.

Also read -  Surbhi Chandna captures a Spooky act of This co-star on the sets of Sherdil Shergill, check out

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Sherdil Shergill
