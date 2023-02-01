Surbhi Chandna is trying on a new career it seems, deets inside

MUMBAI: Sherdil Shergill definitely has a fresh plot and the audience likes to see a different take on the modern woman. Surbhi and Dheeraj’s pair is being given a thumbs up and the audience eagerly awaits the episodes of the show.

The show tells the tale of Manmeet Shergill, an odd but determined lady, as she matures and makes some odd choices that alter her course in life forever. Despite her youth, she is ambitious and hopes to distinguish herself in the traditionally male-dominated profession of architecture.

A wonderful love story begins when Manmeet meets Rajkumar Yadav, a carefree young man, by coincidence.

Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar are two of the biggest names in television who have come together for the first time in this romantic comedy show for Colors.

Surbhi is very active on social media and often takes to the site to share fun behind the scenes and sneaks peeks of her shoots and also sometimes have fun with the followers.

Recently, she posted a video on her Instragram handle where she turned into a food vlogger and it’s a must-watch how she does it.

