Surbhi Chandna is trying on a new career it seems, deets inside

Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar are two of the biggest names in television who have come together for the first time in this romantic comedy show for Colors.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 01/02/2023 - 22:17
Surbhi Chandna is trying on a new career it seems, deets inside

MUMBAI: Sherdil Shergill definitely has a fresh plot and the audience likes to see a different take on the modern woman. Surbhi and Dheeraj’s pair is being given a thumbs up and the audience eagerly awaits the episodes of the show.

The show tells the tale of Manmeet Shergill, an odd but determined lady, as she matures and makes some odd choices that alter her course in life forever. Despite her youth, she is ambitious and hopes to distinguish herself in the traditionally male-dominated profession of architecture.

A wonderful love story begins when Manmeet meets Rajkumar Yadav, a carefree young man, by coincidence.

Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar are two of the biggest names in television who have come together for the first time in this romantic comedy show for Colors.

Surbhi is very active on social media and often takes to the site to share fun behind the scenes and sneaks peeks of her shoots and also sometimes have fun with the followers.

Recently, she posted a video on her Instragram handle where she turned into a food vlogger and it’s a must-watch how she does it.

Check out the video below:

11

Did you like this avatar of Surbhi Chandna?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Surbhi Chandna  Ishqbaaaz  Dr. Ishani Arora  Sanjivani  Bani Singhania  Colors TV  Star plus Naagin 5  Sherdil Shergill Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram  Tellychakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 01/02/2023 - 22:17

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu lashes out at Akshara, doesn’t want to lose Manjari
MUMBAI Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with...
Exclusive! Durga Aur Charu: Jhumki’s evil trick to create more problems for Durga
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with a spoiler from Durga aur Charu. Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, the channel...
Exclusive! Sherdil Shergill: Manmeet’s big move to change the perspective towards women
MUMBAI: Colors TV is back with another promising show called Sherdil Shergill. The show stars Surbhi Chandna and...
Check out who is THIS special person in Palak Sindhwani’s life
MUMBAI Palak is surely known very well for the character that she plays on the show but that’s not it. The actress is...
Surbhi Chandna is trying on a new career it seems, deets inside
MUMBAI: Sherdil Shergill definitely has a fresh plot and the audience likes to see a different take on the modern woman...
Recent Stories
Ananya Panday or Janhvi Kapoor who wins this bikini battle, do comment
Ananya Panday or Janhvi Kapoor, who wins this bikini battle? 

Latest Video

Related Stories
Check out who is THIS special person in Palak Sindhwani’s life
Check out who is THIS special person in Palak Sindhwani’s life
Anupama fame Alma Hussein has the perfect message to send to your partner
Anupama fame Alma Hussein has the perfect message to send to your partner
This new year, Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare takes her first international solo trip to Bali
This new year, Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare takes her first international solo trip to Bali
Exclusive! Mohini Baghele entering Sab TV’s Pushpa Impossible
Exclusive! Mohini Baghele is entering Sab TV’s Pushpa Impossible
CONGRATULATIONS: Shivangi Joshi is the INSTAGRAM Queen of the Week!
CONGRATULATIONS: Shivangi Joshi is the INSTAGRAM Queen of the Week!
Dharampatni’s Keerti aka Gurpreet Bedi’s Edgy New Avatar Will Shock You! Check out her transformation here!
Dharampatni’s Keerti aka Gurpreet Bedi’s Edgy New Avatar Will Shock You! Check out her transformation here!