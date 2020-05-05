Dilip Joshi reveals the SECRET behind his and Taarak Mehta's on-screen camaraderie

MUMBAI: Dilip Joshi who is playing the well-known character of Jethalal Champaklal Gada in SAB TV's show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one of the notable actors of the small screen.

Dilip had been a part of many shows before he got an opportunity in TMKOC. He is often remembered for his role in movies like Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

However, Dilip's mind-blowing performance in the hit sitcom proved to be a major turning point in his career.

We all know Dilip's character Jethalal shares a great bond with Taarak Mehta in the show which is played by Shailesh Lodha. Jethalal fondly refers to him as his Fire Brigade in the show.

During an interview, Dilip has once revealed the reason behind his amazing onscreen camaraderie with Shailesh and said that they often joke around and have the heartiest conversations even off-camera.

Shailesh added by saying that they always remain happy when they are around each other and it is their off-screen bond which reflects onscreen makes their jodi a hit among the fans.

Well, Dilip and Shailesh have given a nice tip to many actors on developing wonderful camaraderie on the show.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.

(VIDEO CREDIT: YOUTUBE, TV DUNIYA, SAB TV, SONYLIV)