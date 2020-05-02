Dipika Chikhalia aka Sita of Ramayan is thrilled to bits

MUMBAI: As no new shows are being shot currently due to the coronavirus, Doordarshan has brought back Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan. The mythological show was successful back then, and this time, its success reached the moon. The show has become the most viewed show globally, beating the record of Game Of Thrones. With this, Dipika Chikhalia, who played Sita, is extremely happy.

When asked what led to the show to become such a big hit even after 30 years of its original release, the actress said that the show carried a legacy that attracted viewers.

She said, 'I have not analysed. I am not the sort of person who sits down and analyses. The only immediate thing I can think of is - it has always had a story and a background. It always had a legacy and an era. When people started watching I would get messages that "now, we are also part of that legacy and the magic."'

Further adding, 'I think the word of mouth that people had loved it 30 years ago was the first kick-off. And once they started seeing and watching I think they kind of believed in the magic. I think that is how the circle moved. The series already had a name for itself and I think that the re-telecast rode on the success of original success. That's how I see it.'

Credits: SpotboyE