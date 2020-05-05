Dipika Chikhlia aka Sita of Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan acknowledges the technicians of the show.

MUMBAI: Coronavirus outbreak has enabled the re-runs of several cult shows on Television. The news of Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan re-running on DD sent across waves of happiness to the audience. The show has been receiving immense popularity as the audience is religiously following the show.

The stellar ensemble of Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan was the USP of the show and even today the entire cast seems like they lived their particular characters and added charm to the same.

The show had actors like Arun Govli, Deepika Chikalia, Sunil Lahri, Arvind Trivedi, Dara Singh, Sanjay Jog and Samir Rajda amongst others.

After around 33 years, the show is re-running on the Television. It has enabled the newer generation to enjoy the cult show.

Dipika Chikalia’s social media has flourished as the show has started its re-run. Many people have started connecting with her. The show has become the most viewed show in the world, even beating Game of Thrones.

The show has also started its re-run on Star Plus.

Looking at the show getting so much love across the country, Dipika took some time out to acknowledge the technicians of the show. She posted a video from the show’s credit section and payed gratitude to the entire technician team of Ramayan who worked tirelessly to make the project a big success.

Have a look at the video:

