News

Dipika Chikhlia aka Sita of Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan acknowledges the technicians of the show.

Dipika took some time out to acknowledge the technicians of the show

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
05 May 2020 01:35 PM

MUMBAI: Coronavirus outbreak has enabled the re-runs of several cult shows on Television. The news of Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan re-running on DD sent across waves of happiness to the audience. The show has been receiving immense popularity as the audience is religiously following the show.

The stellar ensemble of Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan was the USP of the show and even today the entire cast seems like they lived their particular characters and added charm to the same.

The show had actors like Arun Govli, Deepika Chikalia, Sunil Lahri, Arvind Trivedi, Dara Singh, Sanjay Jog and Samir Rajda amongst others.

After around 33 years, the show is re-running on the Television. It has enabled the newer generation to enjoy the cult show.

Dipika Chikalia’s social media has flourished as the show has started its re-run. Many people have started connecting with her. The show has become the most viewed show in the world, even beating Game of Thrones.

The show has also started its re-run on Star Plus.

Looking at the show getting so much love across the country, Dipika took some time out to acknowledge the technicians of the show. She posted a video from the show’s credit section and payed gratitude to the entire technician team of Ramayan who worked tirelessly to make the project a big success.

Have a look at the video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dipika (@dipikachikhliatopiwala) on

What are your views on Ramayan? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags Dipika Chikhlia Sita Ramanand Sagar Ramayan Arun Govli Deepika Chikalia Sunil Lahri Arvind Trivedi Dara Singh Sanjay Jog Samir Rajda TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here