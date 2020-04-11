Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are spending the lockdown by doing this

MUMBAI: The lockdown owing to the spread of the coronavirus has unleashed the creative sides of many people. Television actors and couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are no exeption. The duo is making the most of this lockdown period by helping each other in all ways possible at their homes. Let's take a look at their aww-dorable chemistry.

Dipika shared a picture of two glasses of Dalgona coffee in wine glasses on her Instagram story. She also posed for a romantic selfie with husband Shoaib Ibrahim.

During the lockdown period, Dipika discovered that Shoaib makes good tea and insisted that he makes a cup for her too. He happily obliges and always serves tea in various styles for his wife.

During the initial phase of the lockdown period, the actors would play badminton with each other in their society compound. Isn't that romantic?

Credits: TOI