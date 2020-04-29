Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim go the Ranbir and Deepika way..

MUMBAI: Shoaib and Dipika are one of the most loved couples of television. The two were last seen together in the previous season of Nach Baliye. Their fans have named them Shoaika.

The duo first met on the set of the serial in which there were working together and dated for almost five years and then got married 2 years ago.

Now, these two are considered as television most romantic couples and they keep posting pictures on social media thus showing their love for each other, which the audience also loves watching.

There is no doubt that the couple is madly in love and on various occasions, we have seen how Shoaib showers love on Dipika and make her feel special.

Now one of their fan clubs shared the video where the two are seen dancing on the tunes of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s Balam Pichkari Jo Tune Mujhe Maari from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

The throwback video will take you back to their Nach Baliye days where the two rocked the stage with their performance.

In the video, you can see how the two are dancing like no one is watching and are enjoying themselves.

The two have a wonderful chemistry and definitely give us major couple goals.

The two are doing a full-on Bollywood dance and this will definetly bring a smile on all Shoika’s fans.

Fans have commented saying that they are the best real-life couple and they desire to see them soon on screen together.

Well, there is no doubt that Shoaib and Dipika make an adorable pair and are loved by the audience and fans.

