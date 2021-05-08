Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim SLAM trolls for posting abusive comments

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most popular and adorable celebrity couples.

The two are quite active on social media, and Shoaib is often seen making some positive vlogs on YouTube that are pretty popular on the platform. However, with happiness also comes a lot of hatred, and that’s exactly what Shoaib and Dipika Kakkar have experienced in recent time. It so happened that Dipika had shared a few vlogs from Agra where she stayed to shoot for Sasural Simar Ka season 2. On the vlog, some naysayers left harsh and abusive comments as they started working. In response to the same, Dipika and Shoaib decided to address this in their latest vlog. In the video, Shoaib is first seen addressing the Coronavirus pandemic and how it is turning out to be deadlier than before.

ALSO READ: When Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim made our hearts melt with their family moments

He then introduces the elephant in the room which was online trolling and the abusive comments that they have been receiving for a while now. Shoaib said they are working amid the pandemic because hundreds of people are also associated with a project and if they don’t work, it will affect their jobs. Hence, the couple is mindful of the situation but also are pretty certain to work during the crisis otherwise the workers will suffer due to their actions. While speaking about online trolls, they humbly shut them down by asking them not to judge them so fast even though they are a soft target.

The actress then said that people are criticising her husband and his family by saying that they are sending her out to work while some are poking fun at Ibrahim saying that he is sitting and enjoying Dipika’s money. Replying to them, Dipika says she feels ‘pity’ for people who spread hate and use abusive language online. The actor says she works because it's her choice to work after marriage and that her family respects her decision.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Check out this throwback video of when Shoaib Ibrahim pranked Dipika Kakar during their wedding

CREDIT: SPOTBOYE