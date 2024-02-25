Dipika Kakar opens up about Ruhaan's premature birth, Credits Shoaib Ibrahim for support

MUMBAI: The loved TV couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim got married on February 22, 2018. After five years of marriage, the couple welcomed their son Ruhaan into the world in 2023. The actress posted a video of herself crying on social media after seeing Ruhaan covered in bandages and using a C-Pap machine. She also included snippets of her most recent performance from Family Week on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

She mentioned that it was her first time performing on stage in a long time and that the entire performance brought back memories of the journey she took to give birth to her son Ruhaan. She says, “One thing I realized was that Ruhaan was delivered in the morning at 6:30-32 am. Due to a C-section, I was under bedrest, and when I slept, the doctor had called Shoaib to the NICU. When he came back, he was frowning. I asked him what happened, and he quickly changed the mood, admiring Ruhaan.”

When Dipika went to the NICU the following day, she saw Ruhaan there with bandages over his eyes and a C-Pap machine attached to him for the first few days of oxygen support. She recalled, “Ruhaan was a little uncomfortable, and Shoaib kept looking at me. He had gone through this emotion, and he knew exactly how I would feel. When we entered the room, I looked at Shoaib, and I broke down into tears. He consoled me.”

Even with the emotional difficulties, Shoaib continued to be Dipika's rock. He handled things with skill, giving her consolation and making her smile. They shared the happy news with everyone by traveling the world together and documenting it in a vlog. Shoaib placed a high value on Dipika's recovery and happiness, highlighting the significance of their relationship through trying circumstances.

Furthermore, she added, “I thank Shoaib for constantly being there. He would come from his hectic schedules and made sure that I was in a good mood all the time. It is very important for a woman to have her husband's support and love during this journey.”

Work on Sasural Simar Ka brought Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar together, and they fell in love. The couple wed on February 22, 2018, in Bhopal. They joyfully announced Dipika's pregnancy in January following their first trimester. Shoaib and Dipika welcomed their son Ruhaan into the world on June 21, 2023.

Credit- Pinkvilla